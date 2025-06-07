Reuben Abati Replies Wike's Aide Lere Olayinka

Veteran Journalist Dr Reuben Abati has reacted to the allegations levelled against him by an aide to FCT Minister Lere Olayinka during an interview on Arise News

This is a statement issued by him

REFUTATION ON LERE OLAYINKA’S INTERVIEW ON ARISE NEWS – THE MORNING SHOW, FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2025

1. I have never approached Minister Nyesom Wike to beg for money — that is a lie. If anyone — including an ex-partner — went to him under false pretences to solicit funds in my name, I place a clear disclaimer. Such actions were not authorised by me, and Minister Wike reserves every right to call it out as fraud.

2. Like many others, I was invited by the EFCC for questioning — a lawful and procedural engagement. At no time was I asked to return any money. In fact, the EFCC under Former Chairman, Ibrahim Magu later issued an apology to me.

3. Lere Olayinka clearly misused the word “hubris” — a basic dictionary reference would have sufficed. I will not indulge further in responding to him directly; he is not my peer. I await a more meaningful conversation — if any — from his principal, not his proxy.

4. I am not Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesperson, nor do I have his phone number. That’s a fabrication.

5. I was not absent from The Morning Show to avoid any discussion. I was engaged at a pre-scheduled book review for “Oprah Benson – Live and Legend”, a 550-page publication by Dr. Udu Yakubu. It was an honourable intellectual commitment.

6. I stand firmly by everything I said regarding Minister Wike. He is a public official occupying a public office. He is, and should remain, subject to public scrutiny. Nobody in public service is above accountability.

7. On the matter of Buruji Kashamu, it is important to state that the allegations against him were never proven in any court of law.

Until his death, he was never convicted of any crime, either in Nigeria or abroad. Persisting in amplifying unproven accusations against the deceased is in poor taste and ethically questionable.

8. My heartfelt appreciation goes to my diligent team — Rufai Oseni, Vimbai, and our wider crew — for standing tall with pose and professionalism. And to my ever-supportive wife, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Abati, your strength remains my anchor.

May God bless Nigeria with true transparency, integrity, and boldness in public discourse.

I am Reuben Abati.