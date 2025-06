Veteran musician Mike Ejeagha has been laid to rest in his country home, Umuagba, Imezi - Owa, Ezeagu LGA, Enugu State.

He died on Saturday at the age of 95

Ejeagha during his days was credited with several musical hits mostly folklores

In 2024 his musical career took a dramatic rise when a skitmaker Brian Jotter used his popular song gwo gwo gwo gwo in one of his skits

Condolences have been pouring in from across the globe as people pay their tributes