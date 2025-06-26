FRSC, Security Agents Attend National Security Conference In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps was represented by DCM Clement Oladele fdc at the 6th General Session: National Security Conference (NASCON) with the theme "Mid-term Assessment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Administration." 

The specific session attended was titled "National Security at Mid-term: Evaluating Policy Outcomes, Threat Response, and Reform Priorities Under the Tinubu Administration."

Deputy Corps Marshal Clement Oladele fdc, in charge of Policy Research and Statistics, highlighted the Federal Road Safety Corps' mandate and its contributions to national security. He was accompanied by Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide mni, Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal ST Agure, in charge of Federal Operations and ACM Olonisaye. ACM COSEN.

The conference, held on June 25, 2025, at Nicon Luxury, Abuja, brought together uniform agencies and stakeholders to discuss national security issues.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال