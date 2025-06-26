FRSC, Security Agents Attend National Security Conference In Abuja

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps was represented by DCM Clement Oladele fdc at the 6th General Session: National Security Conference (NASCON) with the theme "Mid-term Assessment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Administration."

The specific session attended was titled "National Security at Mid-term: Evaluating Policy Outcomes, Threat Response, and Reform Priorities Under the Tinubu Administration."

Deputy Corps Marshal Clement Oladele fdc, in charge of Policy Research and Statistics, highlighted the Federal Road Safety Corps' mandate and its contributions to national security. He was accompanied by Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide mni, Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal ST Agure, in charge of Federal Operations and ACM Olonisaye. ACM COSEN.

The conference, held on June 25, 2025, at Nicon Luxury, Abuja, brought together uniform agencies and stakeholders to discuss national security issues.