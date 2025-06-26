FG Postpones Recruitment Into Correctional, NSCDC, Fire, Immigration Services

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has adjusted its recruitment schedule by postponing the opening of its recruitment portal from Thursday, June 26, 2025, to Monday, July 14, 2025.

This comes two days after the agency had announced that the recruitment exercise would begin on Thursday, June 27, 2025.

The CDCFIB, however, in a statement released on Wednesday, announced that it has revised its timeline and informed prospective applicants and the general public about it.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), wishes to notify the general public that its recruitment portal, which was earlier slated to open on Thursday, 26th June, 2025, will now open on Monday, 14th July, 2025.

“Also, the Board’s portal address for prospective applicants desiring to apply into the Service of their choice, is now: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng,” the statement read.

It also urged applicants to take note of the changes and apologised for the inconvenience it may cause applicants.

“Applicants are kindly requested to take note of the above changes, as well as be reminded that all applications are free and do not attract any payment. Any inconvenience caused by this change is highly regretted.”



