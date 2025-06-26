Alleged N110b Fraud: Court Adjourns Yahaya Bello’s Trial To July 8

Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the N110 billion fraud trial of the immediate past Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and two others until July 8; October 8 and 9; and November 12 and 13.

Bello is facing trial alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, on16-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N110.4 billion. The offence, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is contrary to Sections 96 and 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap.89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, and punishable under Section 312 of the same law.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, EFCC first witness, Fabian Nwora completed his evidence. Nwora is the chairman of EFAB Property which handled the property that is the subject of the suit. He told the court that he opened negotiations on the said property but that the negotiation was concluded by Segun Adeleke, who is the EFCC second witness (PW2)

Nwora had, at a previous hearing, testified that he was invited to the EFCC on Feb. 8, 2023. He explained that it was in regard to a transaction between Shehu Bello and EFAB Property on a property located at No. 1 Ikogosi Street, Maitama. He noted that it was Mr Shehu who approached him about the property.

Adeleke, led by the prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, reiterated that, in 2020, his chairman, Nwora, gave him the brief on the property, which Shehu showed interest in. He said the deal was concluded and N500 million paid for the said property.

When asked further what happened afterwards, the witness said Bello returned to their office, with the agreement. “He told me that he was no longer interested in the property as a result of the EFCC investigation.

“My chairman said he would revert after consulting with our company secretary,” he said.

Pinheiro asked about some documents issued to one Nuhu Muhammed in respect of a property in the Gwarinpa area. The witness confirmed that the documents were issued to the said Muhammed after he purchased one of the units of the detached bungalows belonging to EFAB Property Limited.

At that point, Counsel for Mr Shehu and the second defendant Joseph Daudu, SAN, objected. He said “My lord, there is a clear disconnect between the documents sought to be tendered and the foundation laid by the witness himself.” The prosecution, however, said the objection was misconceived and it was subsequently overruled by the Judge.

Justice Anenih adjourned the case until July 8 and Oct 8, 2025, for continuation of hearing.