EFCC Quizzes Abuja Businesswoman Over Alleged Appointment Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated an Abuja-based businesswoman, Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, over her alleged involvement in an appointment and contract scam.

Tejuosho, said to be the founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited, was reportedly quizzed after victims accused her of using false pretenses to obtain funds in exchange for promises of federal appointments and lucrative government contracts.

Counsel to one of the victims, Chief Tolu Babaleye, alleged that Tejuosho ran an elaborate scheme involving forged documents and fake appointment letters to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

He claimed she posed as an aide to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to lend credibility to her claims.

“The court had earlier recommended her for prosecution on charges bordering on Advance Fee Fraud, Criminal Diversion of Funds, Criminal Breach of Trust, and Cheating,” Babaleye said.

He also alleged that Tejuosho used her involvement in humanitarian and NGO activities as a smokescreen to attract victims and gain their trust.

EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, confirmed that she was invited for questioning and has since been granted administrative bail under stringent conditions.

Investigations are ongoing, and the commission says she may be formally charged to court in the coming weeks.

The anti-graft agency also urged other potential victims to come forward, reiterating its resolve to clamp down on all forms of financial crime.


