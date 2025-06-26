LASG Denies Involvement In Peter Obi Brother's House Demolition

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has denied involvement in the alleged demolition of a property belonging to the brother of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Lagos State.





Earlier reports revealed Obi’s outrage over the demolition of his brother’s 15-year-old property, prompting him to describe Nigeria as a “lawless country.”





In response to the allegations, LASBCA spokesperson Adu Ademuyiwa clarified the agency’s position, stating: “It’s not my agency (LASBCA) that is responsible for that.”





Meanwhile, Wale Ajetunmobi, Special Assistant on Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised Obi to channel his complaints to the police.





“Peter Obi should report the matter to the police. They’ll help him find the people who ordered the building’s demolition,” Ajetunmobi stated.





He also urged the public to exclude the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, from the controversy, noting that the commissioner’s role does not involve issuing court judgments, which Obi claimed were cited by those responsible for the demolition.





“Whatever game Peter Obi wants to play, first things first – who is responsible for the demolition has to be well stated. If he can’t reach them, he should go to the police station and report. A commissioner who doesn’t issue court orders shouldn’t be questioned,” he added.





OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT: CLARIFICATION ON DEMOLITION OF PROPERTY





The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.





Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.





The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.





We urge the public to disregard Mr. Peter Obi's claims and rest assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our great state. We will not be swayed by baseless allegations or attempts to discredit our efforts.





Furthermore, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, FNIA, to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency into this matter. This investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.





The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being.





Signed

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

Honourable Commissioner, Information & Strategy

Lagos State Government



