FCT Police Command Pay N37m To Families Of 39 Deceased Policemen

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, psc, mnips, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, presented welfare cheques totaling ₦37,388,829.25 to the families of thirty-nine (39) deceased Police officers who served under the FCT Command.

The presentation, held at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, was made on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM. The funds were disbursed under the Group Life Assurance (GLA), Nigeria Police Force Welfare Insurance Scheme (IGPFW), and Group Personal Accident (GPA) coverages.


Speaking during the event, CP Ajao reaffirmed the IGP’s commitment to Police welfare, noting that the gesture reflects the Force’s dedication to honouring the sacrifices of its officers.


These cheques represent more than financial support , they are a symbol of our respect, remembrance, and solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes,” CP Ajao stated.


He further emphasized the IGP’s resolve to strengthen a compassionate and responsive welfare system that boosts morale across ranks.


The presentation was witnessed by senior officers of the Command, representatives of insurance partners, and the families of the deceased officers.


The FCT Police Command remains committed to supporting its personnel and ensuring that the sacrifices of fallen officers are never forgotten.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال