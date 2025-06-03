Wike May Soon Insult Tinubu..Reuben Abati

A former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as rude.





Abati’s remarks come a day after the FCT Minister referred to a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, as a politician who is hungry for power.





“Now that they are out of power, they say they are hungry. It’s not hunger for food. It’s hunger for power,” Wike said during a media chat on Monday.





Reacting to Wike’s comment while speaking on ‘The Morning Show’, an ARISE Television breakfast programme on Tuesday, Abati, a co-host, described Wike as a rude politician, noting that Amaechi is Wike’s boss in the field of politics.





“I think that Nyesom Wike is very rude and disrespectful because Rotimi Amaechi is his boss in politics,” said Abati.





“When he was local government chairman or was it councillor during Amaechi’s second term, it was Rotimi Amaechi that helped him to become local government chairman.”





He added that the FCT minister had previously insulted Peter Odili, a former Rivers governor, who helped him become governor.





The former presidential spokesperson said the FCT minister is showing signs that he will soon use abusive language against President Tinubu.





He advised the president to be wary of Wike because he could insult him in the future just as he had done with Amaechi and others.





Abati said: “Who will Nyesom Wike not insult? He insulted Senator John Mbata, who was his godfather at some point. He also showed signs that he will insult President Bola Tinubu.





“In that interview, he pointed out that if he had known that President Tinubu was going to declare a state of emergency in Rivers, he would have offered a different kind of advice.





“That is already a signal to President Tinubu to know that this man you are dealing with, his only interested is his own interests.





“President Tinubu should beware. Tomorrow he will abuse this same President Tinubu.”







