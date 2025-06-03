APC Denies Automatic Tickets For Lawmakers Ahead Of 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has firmly denied widespread reports claiming that all its current National Assembly members will be given automatic tickets to contest the 2027 elections without undergoing primaries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the report as completely false and urged both party members and the public to disregard it.

“This report is fake news and of mischievous origin,” Morka said, referring to the viral headline titled “APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members.” “It should be disregarded in its entirety,” he added.

The statement comes amid growing unease within party ranks, particularly among grassroots aspirants and state-level politicians, many of whom feared being sidelined if incumbents were allowed to bypass the primary election process.

Party insiders confirmed to Lagos Reporters that no such directive exists within the APC hierarchy. They stressed that the issue of automatic tickets has neither been discussed nor endorsed by the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the APC constitution, all political aspirants regardless of whether they are sitting senators or members of the House of Representatives must participate in primaries and secure delegate votes to win nominations.

While the party continues to face internal debates over zoning arrangements and delegate selection processes, leaders say the quick rebuttal of the rumour is aimed at reaffirming transparency and fairness in the party's nomination process.

“The rules remain unchanged,” one party official said. “No one is above the process.”



