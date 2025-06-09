Drama As Cyber Sleuth Exposes Faces Of Intl Scammers Live To Millions Of People Across The Globe

In a dramatic twist of digital justice, a group of alleged Filipino scammers were left red-faced after a vigilante hacker turned the tables—live on camera.

The group, operating from a high-rise in Cebu City Park, were caught off guard when a cyber sleuth known only as ‘mrwn’ hacked into their computers and internal CCTV system, exposing their identities and operations to millions online.

Despite being based in the Philippines, one scammer was heard falsely claiming to be calling from Abuja, Nigeria—a tactic used to mislead potential victims. The scam involved cold-calling unsuspecting individuals and luring them into financial investment traps, using an elaborate 14-page script.

The hacker posed as the group's boss and wreaked havoc, prompting the floor manager to order an immediate evacuation. Agents scrambled to cover their faces, but the damage had been done.

With over 3 million views on YouTube, the video has reignited calls for greater public awareness and cybersecurity vigilance, particularly in vulnerable economies.