I Pity Tinubu, Jonathan Had 22 PDP Governors Endorsement Yet Lost..Sen Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has distanced himself from the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term, warning that such political gestures do not guarantee electoral success.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the veteran lawmaker—who has served in the National Assembly since 2003—cited the example of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who in 2015 was endorsed by 22 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yet lost his re-election bid to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On May 22, 2025, 22 APC governors unanimously endorsed Tinubu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election. Ndume, a senior APC member, said he does not support the endorsement, citing the country’s dire economic conditions, rising cost of living and growing insecurity.

“Nigerians cannot see any hope, they are doubting the Renewed Hope,” he said, referencing the president’s campaign slogan.

Ndume revealed that he walked out of the Presidential Villa’s Banquet Hall when the endorsement was announced.

He said, “I was there but that was not why I was there; I was there for a summit and when I realised that it was not a summit and voice vote was put about the endorsement of Mr President, I just left, and that does not mean I am not an APC member. The majority had its way but few of us felt that was not right.”

Ndume added, “It happened before, not once, not twice. It happened during Jonathan. That does not mean anything. Politicians are decamping but the people who are the voters are not decamping.





“I hope that he would look back historically and see that the gathering of people to endorse you does not mean anything.





“Jonathan had 22 governors then endorsing him like was done now. And what happened? Jonathan lost woefully. A lot of money was spent. Even the election was shifted but we are not learning our lessons. I pity Mr President.”











