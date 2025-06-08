Breaking: It's Over , I've Forgiven You..Tinubu Tells Sanwo-Olu After Expanded Meeting

President Bola Tinubu, this afternoon, told the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he was no longer angry with him and that “all his sins” had been forgiven.

This development came about after the president met with members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who came to plead on behalf of the governor, and others who might have erred in the sight of the president.

Chairman of the GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, who welcomed the president to Lagos, said it was obvious he was unhappy with some persons in the state, especially the governor, and, therefore pleaded for mercy.

Responding, the president, according to multiple sources, said, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven,” assuring everyone in the room that he was no longer angry with anyone, let alone Sanwo-Olu.

It was at this point that Sanwo-Olu and other members of the GAC prostrated to the president in apparent remorse and appeasement.

One of the sources said that the meeting didn’t entertain a situation where the President or the governor had to start explaining what happened between them.

They just pleaded for outright mercy on behalf of the governor, and the president granted it.

