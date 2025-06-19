Breaking: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Finally Arraigned In Abuja





Senator Natasha, who's being arraigned on a three-count charge of alleged imputation intended to cause harm to Akpabio, arrived at the court premises accompanied by her husband, a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; activist Aisha Yesufu; and her supporters.





The Federal Government arraigned her on three counts bordering on alleged defamation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.





One of the charges was linked to an allegation by Akpoti-Uduaghan, wherein she accused the Senate President and the former Kogi governor of plotting to assassinate her.





The Federal Government accused the Senator of having, in a television interview, made an imputation concerning Akpabio, saying that, “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me. Let’s ask the Senate President, why in the first instance did he withdraw my security, if not to make me vulnerable to attacks. He then emphasized that I should be killed, but I should be killed in Kogi.”





In count two, Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of “Making an imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and punishable under Section 392 of the same Law.





She was also accused of having, on or about March 27, 2025, during a two-way telephone conversation with one Sandra C. Duru in Abuja, made certain imputations concerning Akpabio.

