Breaking : President Tinubu Agrees With CKNNews Editorial , Honors Col Abubakar Umar rtd With National Honor

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Tinubu honours Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (Rtd), a June 12 campaigner with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). 

President Tinubu announced the honour today in an address at the commissioning of a 300-bed hospital and vocational training institute in Kaduna. Abubakar Umar was known as the soldier of democracy. 

But his name was missing among the June 12 honorees announced on Democracy Day. President Tinubu apologized for the omission.

CKNNews had in an editorial published after President Tinubu announced the honorees on June 12 , stated that Col Umar should be honored for the roles imhe played during the period 

Other names canvassed include Dele Momodu etc

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال