Breaking : President Tinubu Agrees With CKNNews Editorial , Honors Col Abubakar Umar rtd With National Honor

President Tinubu honours Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (Rtd), a June 12 campaigner with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

President Tinubu announced the honour today in an address at the commissioning of a 300-bed hospital and vocational training institute in Kaduna. Abubakar Umar was known as the soldier of democracy.

But his name was missing among the June 12 honorees announced on Democracy Day. President Tinubu apologized for the omission.

CKNNews had in an editorial published after President Tinubu announced the honorees on June 12 , stated that Col Umar should be honored for the roles imhe played during the period

