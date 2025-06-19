Nigerians React To Ogun University's No Bra , No Exam Policy

The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State has sparked a conversation online over the enforcement of its ‘no bra, no examination’ policy.

On Tuesday, a viral video on X purportedly showed officials of the institution inspecting female students before they are admitted into exam halls.

In the video, the female students stood in line while the officials touched their chests to determine whether they wore underwear.

However, the 10-second clip generated mixed reactions online from Nigerians on X.

While some X users commended the university management, others argued that the policy is a misplaced priority.



