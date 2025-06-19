Nigerians React To Ogun University's No Bra , No Exam Policy

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State has sparked a conversation online over the enforcement of its ‘no bra, no examination’ policy. 

On Tuesday, a viral video on X purportedly showed officials of the institution inspecting female students before they are admitted into exam halls. 

In the video, the female students stood in line while the officials touched their chests to determine whether they wore underwear.

However, the 10-second clip generated mixed reactions online from Nigerians on X.

While some X users commended the university management, others argued that the policy is a misplaced priority.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال