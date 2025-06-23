Benue Governor Suspends Aide Accused Of Sextortions

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, directs the immediate and indefinite suspension of Mr. Mkor Aondona, Special Adviser on Documentation, Research, and Planning, following his arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in sextortion, cyberbullying, and blackmail.

The Governor’s decision is in line with his unwavering commitment to uphold integrity, discipline, and accountability in public service.

He says any official of his administration found wanting in matters of criminality or ethical misconduct will face the full weight of the law.

While assuring the public that the law will take its full course without interference or bias, the Governor states clearly that his administration will not tolerate any act that brings the government into disrepute or undermines public trust.

He points out that public office is a call to serve with honour, transparency, and responsibility, and anyone who deviates from this path will have no place in his government.

The suspended aide is expected to submit himself fully to the legal process to answer to the grave allegations levelled against him.





The Government of Benue State under the administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens, especially women and vulnerable groups, and will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served.



