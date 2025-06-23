CAN Condemns Prophet Fufeyin Over Controversial “First Fruit” Teaching





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly criticized Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, over a message he preached claiming that giving “first fruit” offerings can wipe away sins — including sins committed by fraudsters.





In a statement released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, CAN described the message as heresy and warned Nigerians to be careful of pastors who twist the Bible for personal gain. “God does not share stolen money with criminals,” CAN said, adding that such teachings are misleading and dangerous.





The controversy started after a video from Fufeyin’s January 2022 sermon resurfaced online. In the video, he told his members:

“Your first income… let it pain you, try God with it. It breaks protocols, even your sins, it cancels them.”

This statement caused a lot of reactions online, with many people accusing him of using religion to collect money from innocent worshippers.





While many Nigerians supported CAN and said it was time to speak against such teachings, some people defended Fufeyin, saying his words were misunderstood.





The video has brought back discussions about the way some churches collect money and the need for more control and accountability in religious organizations.



