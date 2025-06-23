Davido Escapes Death At International Night Club

Award-winning singer Davido has accused security personnel at Hi Ibiza nightclub of attempting to kill him and his team during an altercation on Saturday night.

The singer, currently on vacation in Ibiza Spain with his manager, Asa Asika and close associate Cubana Chiefpriest, shared on his social media images of the security staff involved, alleging a violent confrontation.

He wrote: “@Hiibizaofficial security just tried to kill me and my team!!! All of yall goin down!!” and vowed that “justice must be served.”

As of press time, neither Hi Ibiza nor Spanish authorities have released an official statement, while the details surrounding the alleged incident remain unclear.


