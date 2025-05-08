Two Abuja Housewives Land In Hospital After Taking Sexual Enhanced Drug To Satisfy Husband

Two co-wives residing in Dakwa community, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have reportedly been hospitalised after they drank a herbal mixture with the intent to sexually arouse their husband, who recently took a third wife.

The herb, popularly called ‘kayan mata’ in Hausa language, is said to be taken in order to arouse greater sexual desire in male partners.

According report, the women, names withheld, allegedly took the herbs three days after their husband wedded a third wife from his home town in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The husband in the centre of the herbal arousal story, Musa Muhammad, while confirming the incident to the publication, said his two wives were rushed to a clinic in neighbouring Madalla town in Niger State, where they were diagnosed with damage in some of their organs allegedly caused by the herbs they consumed.

He revealed that the two women underwent surgery at the hospital and were discharged on Monday.

The husband further revealed that it was gathered that a herbalist usually supplied them with the liquid herb preparation which they mixed with milk before drinking, but that this time around, she gave them a different one, which was in powdered form.

“My attention was called from my main house that my two wives were not feeling fine because I passed the night at a different house where my new bride is residing," he narrated.

“So, I rushed there and found them rolling on the ground, complaining of stomach pain. Initially, I invited a nurse from within the community who placed them on drip, but without any improvement. So, I took them to a clinic in Madalla town where they underwent a test and surgery.

"They were discharged after about a week there,’’

Muhammad further disclosed that a search to locate the female herbalist was on to get her investigated and save others from being her next victims.

A medical doctor, Mrs Taiye Anifowose, has warned women to desist from consuming such herbs, saying they could be dangerous to their organs.u

Taiye, who is a gynaecologist, said such herbs could also affect their reproductive system in the long run.