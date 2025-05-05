5 Siblings From Same Mother Die From Food Poisoning In Anambra

Tragedy struck in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as five siblings died of suspected food poisoning while their mother is currently battling for her life at an undisclosed hospital.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, May 3, 2025 has thrown the family and the entire community into mourning.

The father of the deceased children, Pa Robinson Aghalu, a 79-year-old retired soldier, said the tragedy began shortly after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother.

According to Aghalu, his children started experiencing stomach aches, vomiting, and other symptoms, which worsened over time and were rushed to the hospital.

“Despite efforts to save them, five of the six children died at various hospitals in the area, including a nearby maternity clinic, Iyienu Mission Hospital, and Crown Hospital,” he narrated.

“The mother, who also fell ill with similar symptoms, is currently hospitalised. A doctor, who managed the mother’s case, confirmed that the likely cause of the illness was food poisoning.”

The couple’s only surviving child was away at the time of the incident, studying with a relative.

The bereaved family is said to be in urgent need of support to cover medical and related expenses.

The spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said food samples have been collected for forensic analysis.

“The command is aware of this development and has taken over the crime scene. The samples of food have been taken for a forensic assessment, and operatives are also engaging the neighbourhood for necessary information that will aid the investigations," the PPRO said.

"Meanwhile, the bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited in a morgue.