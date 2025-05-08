Police Arrest Brothers For Abducting, Stealing N70m And Luxury Car From Man In Edo

Two brothers, Maxwell Mathew (25) and Samuel Mathew (21), have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly abducting a young man, Patrick Omoregie, and robbing him of N70 million, a luxury vehicle, and other valuables.

According to police reports, the suspects, who are biological siblings, attacked their victim in Abraka Community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area. At gunpoint, they forced him to transfer the sum of N70 million from his bank account and subsequently made away with his Mercedes Benz GLC 300, an iPhone 16 Plus, and N150,000 in cash.

The police disclosed that approximately N30 million of the stolen funds was recovered during the operation that led to the suspects’ arrest. Additionally, law enforcement officers recovered the stolen Benz SUV, a locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun, two live cartridges, a helmet, and two high-branded power bikes.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had been notorious for terrorizing residents of the Abraka community with a series of criminal activities. Their crime spree came to an end when they fled to a hotel in Benin City, Edo State, where they reportedly planned to sell the stolen vehicle. Acting on intelligence, officers stormed the hotel and apprehended the suspects along with the stolen items.

Delta State Police Command has assured the public that thorough investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly. The arrest is seen as a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Police authorities also used the opportunity to urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly to aid security efforts across the region.