Transcorp Group Releases Unaudited Results For The Q1, Profit Soars To N73.31bn

Transnational Corporation Plc (NGX: TRANSCORP), Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Key Highlights:

• Strong Revenue Growth

o The Group in Q1 2025 recorded a revenue of N143.7 billion, marking an increase of 62%, compared to revenue of N88.5 billion in Q1 2024.





This strong performance is driven by the exceptional contributions of our subsidiaries.

o The power businesses delivered robust revenue growth of 70% year-on-year, reaching N126.8bn in Q1 2025, up from N74.8bn in Q1 2024. Notably, Transafam Power, acquired in November 2020, achieved 212% year-on-year revenue growth, from N6.9bn to N21.4bn.

o Transcorp Hotels delivered a strong performance in Q1 2025, with revenue rising by 52% year-on-year to N21.0bn, up from N13.8bn in Q1 2024.

• Strong and Continuous Profit Growth

o Gross profit for the Group soared to N73.31bn in Q1 2025 from N46.21 in Q1 2024.

o The group closed the quarter with a very healthy PBT of N49.41bn compared with N45.68 billion in Q1, 2024, which had an exceptional income of ₦11.0 billion income from the disposal of shares.

o This performance underscores the strength and resilience of our business operations and reaffirms our ability to generate sustainable value for our investors.





President/GCEO of Transcorp Plc, Dr. Owen D. Omogiafo, OON comments:

“Our Q1 2025 financial results underscore the strength of our execution, resilient business model, and unwavering commitment to delivering sustained value to our shareholders, even in a challenging market landscape”.

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) is one of Africa’s leading, listed conglomerates, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, driven by its mission to improve lives and transform Africa.

Transcorp’s power businesses, Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power, provide over 20% of Nigeria’s installed power capacity. Transcorp is committed to developing Nigeria’s domestic energy value chain through its investments in OPL281. The Group’s hospitality business, Transcorp Hotels Plc, owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and has launched the digital platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.