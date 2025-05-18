18 Cows Die After Eating Poisoned Grasses In Plateau State

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

About 18 cows have died after allegedly grazing on a fumigated farmland in Vwei community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to local sources who spoke to Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred around 12 noon on Wednesday when the cattle, belonging to one Dan’azumi Haruna, strayed into the treated farmland.

Seven of the cows were reportedly slaughtered due to contamination, while 11 died on the spot.


Fifteen other cattle affected by the chemical exposure are currently receiving treatment, the source added.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال