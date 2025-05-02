Drama As Train Attack Victim Meets His Abductor At Kaduna Mosque

Comrade M. B. Muhammad, one of the victims who was abducted from a Kaduna-bound train in 2022, has narrated his encounter with one of his kidnappers at a mosque in Kaduna State.

According to him, the encounter happened a few days ago when he stopped at a Shema Mosque near Bakin Ruwa Junction in Rigasa community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Identifying the kidnapper as Abubakar, the comrade said he was shocked after seeing him inside the mosque.

In a social media post, he wrote: “Last night, after praying the Isha’i prayer at Shema Mosque near Bakin Ruwa junction in Kaduna, by the will of God, just as the imam ended the prayer, I ran into one of the men who kidnapped us aboard the AK-9 train that was attacked on March 28, 2022, during the Abuja–Kaduna journey.

“His name is Abubakar. He told me he has repented and left terrorism behind. He now works as a motorcycle (okada) rider.

“After a lengthy conversation with him, I learned that some of the kidnappers have been killed, while others have continued with their acts of terror.

“In the end, I told him I forgave them, and I gave him some charity because of the state I saw him in. Oh Lord of all the worlds, guide us all and guide them too,” he said.

During a meeting with Comrade Muhammad at his office within Kaduna Metropolis and he confirmed authenticity of the post.



