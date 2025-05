The Nigerian Police have arrested Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in Abuja.

"VDM was arrested by the police at GTB today," according to his Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju





The activist and social media influencer had gone to the bank to verify an alleged deductions from the accounts of his mother, which according to him has been going on for months

The spokesman of the Polce ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has not issued any statement on the matter as at the time of going to press