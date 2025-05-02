Court Sentences Lagos BRT Driver To Death For Killing Female Passenger

Justice Serifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has convicted and sentenced to death, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominikoron, for the rape and murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

In a judgment that delivered today May 2, the presiding judge ruled that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government, successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the offence.

The judge held, “that for the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy upon you.”

Andrew was arraigned on a four counts of alleged rape, conspiracy with others at large and the murder of the twenty-two year old on the Lekki-Ajah Conservation expressway on February 26, 2022.