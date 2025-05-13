Tinubu, Jonathan, Akpabio, Oborevwori, Others Eulogize Clark At Funeral

President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Dame Patience, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Tobore, were among the dignitaries who paid tribute to the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday.





The funeral service was held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. Other dignitaries in attendance included Governors Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State).





Also present were the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, and his wife, Ezinne Catherine; former Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Joel-Onowhakpo Thomas, Senator Ede Dafinone, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and Chief Rufus Ada George; and the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, among others.





President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, expressed sadness over the passing of the elder statesman, and respected leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief E. K Clark.





Tinubu said: "Pa Clark was a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and social justice. He was a beacon of courage who spoke for the Niger Delta and the nation.





“His views on national issues were distinct and patriotic. He believed in a united Nigeria. As an astute politician, even his opponents never doubted his integrity".





Former President Goodluck Jonathan described Pa Clark as a great nationalist who lived in full validation of human dignity.





“He was a staunch advocate for freedom and national pride. Pa Clark was more than a father and leader; he was an ambassador, an audacious voice for the voiceless, and a steadfast preacher of justice and minority rights.





“Whether as a federal commissioner or later as an elder statesman, he remained a courageous and fearless advocate for equity, justice, inclusivity, and good governance", he said.





Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio said, “Pa Clark was a pan-Nigerian and Pan-African who fought for all, including the minorities.





“He has left a legacy and a responsibility to his followers. He did well for Nigeria and for the Niger Delta. The Senate valued him, and his memory will remain a part of our national history.





“He stood tall when others bowed for convenience. He belonged to a generation that believed in the eternal cause of freedom. He was a testament to conviction and principles."





Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his part, described Pa Clark as fearless, vocal, bold, assertive, and unrelenting in speaking truth to power, adding that Clark never remained silent in the face of abuse of power, corruption, or injustice.





Oborevwori, said: "Pa Clark lived a fulfilled life and will be remembered for his legacy and contributions to nation-building.





“He was a teacher, educator, politician, and astute public servant, an example of a life dedicated to service.





“He was the voice of the oppressed in Nigeria’s political space. We have lost a powerful voice in the Niger Delta. He fought for improved living conditions, food security, quality education, public safety, and accessible healthcare services.





“We must unite, particularly in the Niger Delta, to continue his legacy. I am glad our leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan, is here. We must rally around him and remain united, because it is only through unity that we can achieve more for our people.





“When we allow division through personal sentiments, we will hinder progress.





“Our Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is one of us. We will continue to support you because that is how we can succeed as a nation.





“May God bless Nigeria with more leaders like Chief Edwin Clark, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”





Earlier, the Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, Archbishop of Bendel Province, Anglican Communion, delivered a poignant homily, referencing Proverbs 22:1: “A good name is better than riches.”





He lauded Pa Clark’s virtues, calling him a champion of integrity and a man of impeccable character.





The Archbishop highlighted Clark’s selfless service, noting that he used his legal expertise pro bono to advocate for the poor and vulnerable. "His dedication to justice and integrity earned him the reputation of a true voice for the Niger Delta", he said.





He reminded Nigerians that "a good name is more valuable than material wealth", saying that "we bring nothing into this world and we will take nothing with us when we leave."





He voiced concern over the destructive influence of false prophecies in Nigeria, urging repentance and a return to the values of integrity and righteousness that the nation's founding fathers upheld.





Referencing Matthew 6:33, the cleric called on Nigerians to prioritize their relationship with God, seek His kingdom above all else, and live lives that are pleasing to Him. He urged the church and the nation to strive for a right standing with God.