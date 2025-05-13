Police Clears Air On Viral Video Of Police Helicopter Operation In Kogi

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address a video currently circulating online, depicting a police helicopter landing and taking off in an area with armed individuals. Contrary to the misleading and false narrative suggesting that the aircraft was used to deliver food items to bandits, the Force categorically states that the video captures a legitimate security operation.

The operation in question was carried out on Saturday, 10th May, 2025, by joint security forces including local vigilante groups, and hunters at the Obajana axis of Kogi State. The operation was part of sustained efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality within the region. The police helicopter was deployed as part of the mission to provide aerial support and surveillance to ground forces involved in the tactical operation.

The Force hereby urges members of the public to disregard the unfounded and mischievous claims surrounding the viral video. Citizens are encouraged to rely solely on official police communication channels for accurate and verified information regarding security activities.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians and will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to enhance public safety and national security.







