Police Arrests Social Media Influencer Ogechi Njaka For Cybercrimes

Police have apprehended popular facebook saga mistress, Ms Ogechi Okeke Njaka for cybercrimes and fraud-related offences, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, obtaining money under false pretense, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.

The security agency made this public statement about her arres

“In a separate operation, INTERPOL NCB Abuja also successfully re-apprehended Ms. Okeke Ogechi Njaka, who is wanted for series of cybercrimes and fraud-related offences, including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, obtaining money under false pretences, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.





The case against Njaka was initiated in September 2020, following a report filed by Hajia Maryam Shehu, represented by M.I. Tsav & Co. Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public, Abuja. Investigations revealed Njaka's active involvement in cyberstalking and cyberbullying through multiple social media platforms, where she maliciously distributed nude photos and videos of her victims.





Njaka was declared wanted via a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued in 2021. She was initially arrested in Anambra State on January 4, 2025, but subsequently absconded after jumping administrative bail. Persistent intelligence-led efforts led to her re-arrest on May 8, 2025, in her hideout in Abuja. Njaka will be arraigned before the Federal High Court on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





Furthermore, Njaka's non-governmental organisation, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation, is also facing prosecution for allegedly obtaining N452,821,982 in a medical assistance scam before the Federal High Court Abuja, along with Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation.





The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP kayode Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM once again emphasises its unyielding resolve to combatting all forms of transnational financial crimes and urges members of the public to exercise utmost caution and due diligence before entering into high-value international agreements and to promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies”



