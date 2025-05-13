The Scam Called CoS , How Many Nigerians Are Duping Fellow Nigerians Of Thousands Of Pounds In UK ...By CKN

Few weeks ago I made a post on how so many Nigerians here both males and females are being scammed on a daily basis over promises of being given CoS

Let me try to explain it a little. I am sure those living here expansiate further

CoS means Certificate of Sponsorship

If you come to UK for Studies for example, for a Master’s Degree . You'll get a 2 year visa, even if your course of study is one year .

To remain in UK after your studies , you'll need what they generally call " SPONSORSHIP " or CoS from an organisation

With a CoS you'll have the opportunity of staying for an extra two or three years , which will enable you to work

Your stay in UK starts counting from when you get your CoS and not when came in as a student

Organisations that you worked with as a student can give you this

As a student , you are entitled to work for ONLY 20 hours in UK weekly ( officially , nothing more )

You're caught working for more than that period , your visa will be cancelled and you're deported

I don't want to talk about how people circumvent this

Getting a CoS is quite difficult, so , many people capitalise on this , they can sale it to you at high costs , just like people pay in USA to certain individuals to get US citizenship

In the course of this , many get scammed , they pay and were given fake CoS

Many Nigerians scam their fellow Nigerians here

Many ladies even have to give their bodies in addition to what they paid in order to get

Some also pay for arrangee marriages, all in their desperate attempts to remain in UK

Some of those allegedly scamming Nigerians of their hard earned money are those being shamed here in this video

I cannot authentic their true identity but a lot of their names were published few weeks back

I may probably have muddled up some of the narratives , I guess those in full knowledge of how it works will explain further

So , don't think that once your family or relatives relocates to UK it's uhuru ,not true

Some also genuinely get direct jobs and CoS directly from Nigeria before coming to UK , those people are not affected

But the new immigration law introduced on Monday will change a lot of things for Nigrrians here

Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Edinburgh

Scotland