SOS: Former Ogun SAs Appeal To Gov. Abiodun Over Unpaid Severance Allowances

Special Assistants (SAs) who served in the administration of former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have again appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun over the non-payment of their severance allowances.





The former Special Assistants, who served Ogun State from 2015 - 2019, in an open letter signed by the group's coordinator, Hon (Otunba) Musiliu Oladeinde, again appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his kind consideration to approve the release of their statutory severance allowances as prescribed by relevant laws of the land.





The group also called on President Bola Tinubu to help intervene and prevail on the Governor to yield to the demands of the SAs, in the spirit of the "renewed hope" agenda and pay off the former office holders their entitlements without further delays.









The statement noted that payment of severance allowances to public officials after their exit from office is to help provide financial buffer and stabilize them as they integrate into the wider society.





Also, "we have previously met with the Governor concerning the issue and he at that meeting promised to pay us but since then, we have not heard anything from him."





While we commend the positive strides and developmental impacts of Your Excellencies at both federal and state levels, a timely release of our statutory allowances will go a long way to give us a sense of belonging and confidence in our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).





We are all loyal card carrying APC members who contributed and are still contributing to the growth of the party in the state.





Indeed were were at the Vanguard of those who marketed the party and made it to become household name in Ogun state.





Thank you sir.









Hon. (Otunba) Musiliu Oladeinde,

Coordinator,

Former Special Assistants Forum Ogun State