Breaking: ASUU Elects Prof Chris Piwuna Of UNIJOS As New President

Professor Chris Piwuna has emerged as the new president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Prof. Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, succeeds Professor Victor Osodeke, a Soil Science expert from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

The new ASUU leader also serves as the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos.

The decision was reached during ASUU’s 23rd National Delegates Congress held in Benin on Sunday.

According to verified sources familiar with the process, the election was a contest between Prof. Chris Piwuna and Prof. Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Piwuna’s emergence as ASUU president comes at a critical time, as the union faces growing speculation about potential industrial action.

Tensions have been rising over unresolved issues such as the Federal Government’s sharing formula for the recently released Earned Academic Allowances, as well as ongoing concerns about brain drain in the academic sector.


