PDP South East Caucus Renominates Udeh Okoye As National Secretary

The South East Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has renominated former National Youth Leader Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

Senate Minority Leader Osita Ngwu presented the resolution of the caucus to the party acting National Working Committee (NEWC) in Abuja.

Ngwu recalled efforts by party organs and stakeholders, including the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), to address the party crisis on the position of national secretary.

He also recalled that following the judgment of the Supreme Court, the PD-GF met in Oyo State on April 14 with a resolution on the matter, which was adopted by the NWC.

Ngwu noted that the resolution was that the South East Zonal Executive Committee should meet and nominate a candidate for the contentious position.

He said that the zonal committee met on May 14 at the Enugu State Government House and unanimously nominated Udeh-Okoye as its nominee for the position.

He urged the party leadership to look into their request.

“We are asking you to look at a zone that has been the backdrop and backbone of the PDP.

“A zone that has delivered all the National Assembly members and all governors to the PDP in the past, a zone that is eager to redeem its past glory.

“We are praying that the request of this zone should not be jeopardised. Let us look at it based on the point of its merits.

“Let it be a stepping stone in our urge and our drive to reposition our party.

“We are not here to make another request, but we are speaking to our consciences so that whatever decision that is taken at the end should be for the interest of the party,” Ngwu said.

He said that the position of the South East on the issue had always been to find a pathway and a lasting resolution to the crisis rocking the PDP.

“We are looking for lasting peace so that we can perform better in the upcoming and subsequent elections,” Ngwu said.

Receiving the resolution, the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, expressed the confidence of the PDP to reclaim the South East.

Damagum pledged that the party leadership would look into their resolution and forward its recommendation to the National Executive Committee, at its meeting was scheduled for May 27.

He urged party members, especially aggrieved members in the zone, not to leave the PDP but to jointly work together to resolve all issues.

“I understand why you are not happy, but even as you are angry out there, we can find a solution.

“It’s like a landlord running out of his own house because the house is leaking.

“So, we’ll do our best; what we’ll do is fix the problem, and I know we can do it; together we can do it. ‘There is a solution,’ he said.

Damagum described the PDP as a party that will overcome its challenges.

“PDP is the only party where you can feel peaceful; you can express your opinion. It’s just like that in any family.

’`We can do it. We can resolve it. And I know, and I’m quite sure, that PDP will overcome,”agum said

(NAN).







