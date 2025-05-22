Ikeja, Island, Lekki Record Highest Lagos Crime Rates

Fresh facts emerged have that Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lekki areas of the state are the top three with the highest crime rates in the state.

The Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) revealed the figures during the ministerial press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Citing statistics from the Lagos State Criminal Information System (LCIS), the Attorney-General said the data highlights growing concerns about public safety and criminal activity in key urban centres.

“Between January 2024 and May 2025, the top three crime locations in Lagos State were Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Lekki,” Pedro stated.

He further disclosed that the LCIS has recorded a total of 74,962 cases/inmates across the state from 2018 to May 2025.

The Commissioner for Justice lamented the pressure on the state’s correctional facilities, revealing they are operating at 106 per cent above capacity.

He said as of May 2025, the combined inmate population stood at 9,096, a figure that far exceeds the infrastructure’s built capacity.

Pedro described the LCIS as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at automating criminal justice processes and improving efficiency.

“It serves as a digital repository of all criminal cases pending in Magistrate and High Courts where defendants are in custody or on bail. It also includes biometric data, personal information, and offence records,” he said.

According to the report, over 10,000 suspects and cases were processed between January 2024 and May 2025. Notably, 64 per cent of convictions within that period were achieved through plea bargains.

The data also indicated a significant number of suspects processed through the system were of Ogun and Oyo origin, surpassing those from other states.

On social disorder-related issues, the hub Directorate of Citizen Rights received 6,601 petitions within the reporting period. Out of these, 4,443 were resolved, 1,882 remained unresolved, and 285 were referred to other government agencies.

Pedro also highlighted the financial support provided to complainants.

“A total of N7.3 million was recovered on behalf of petitioners, with N3 million awarded through court rulings,” he said.

As part of its justice reform efforts, the ministry has also launched a Public Advisory Centre to offer free legal guidance and information to Lagos residents seeking redress or navigating government services.

The Attorney-General reiterated the ministry’s commitment to leveraging technology and legal innovation to improve the state’s justice system and enhance public trust.



