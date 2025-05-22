Ibadan Shooting:Why I Didn't Stop For Traffic Officers..Father Of Deceased Student

The father of the WAEC candidate sh+ot in Ibadan yesterday, Mr Odunayo Alade, has revealed the reasons for not stopping when the police tried to block his way.

He disclosed that his son, Kehinde Alade, had an exam by 8:30am and if he had stopped, the police officers would have delayed his son.

He stated that he wasn’t aware that they were trying to stop him till they hit his vehicle.

“You know how Nigerian government works, once you fall into their traps. Moreover, the elder brother of the deceased was having 8:30 paper yesterday and if I should stop, they would have delayed the bóy, that’s why I had to maneuver my way”

He made it known that he wasn’t aware his són had been shoot till his twin brother raised the alert.

“After I left them, I just heard a gún sh+ot, I didn’t stop. Then the boy in question was shouting Daddy, I even shouted at him that we had left the pôlice already till his twin brother told me that he had been shot. I parked, brought him out and the place was soaked with bloood.

“I didn’t know they were still coming after me and immediately I saw them, I hijacked one of them.”

Further speaking on the aspiration of his son, he said he wanted to become a lawyer.

“He was telling me last week that he would like to be a lawyer when he grows up.”