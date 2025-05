In a decisive blow to terrorism, Nigerian troops and 'Yan sakai have eliminated Haliru, a ruthless Fulani terrorist commander operating in Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State.

The fierce gun battle also saw three of his top fighters killed.

Despite initial resistance, Kachalla one of the most dangerous Fuláni bandits leaders in Katsina met his end.

The people of Sabuwa can now breathe easier as this terror reign is over.