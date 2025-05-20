Police Kill One , Arrest 7 Suspected Armed Robbers In Maitama, Abuja

FCT Police operatives in a coordinated joint tactical operation led by the Scorpion Squad, have successfully dismantled a seven-man gang which specializes in armed robbery and car jacking. The gang had been on the Command’s watchlist following multiple armed robbery and vehicle theft incidents traced to their network. Upon receiving credible intelligence that the syndicate was planning to rob an unsuspecting victim around Maitama area on 19th May 2025, Police operatives swiftly mobilized and intercepted them on the 15th of May 2025.

On sighting the officers, the gang members opened fire. In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects, Abdulmininu Bello aka Babanle, was neutralized, while eight others namely;

1. Ibrahim Muhammad, 22 years, ex-convict from Kebbi State

2. Abubakar Abdullahi, 22 years, from Plateau State

3. Sarajo Yusuf, 20 years, from Plateau State

4. Isiaka Adamu, ex-convict from Bauchi State

5. Abdullahi Isah, 18 years, escaped detainee from Bauchi State

6. Sanusi Ali, 51 years, resident of Kano State.

7. Abubakar Sani, from Plateau State, were arrested at the scene.





Their gang leader, Solomon Bawa aka Pastor Mogu, and one other suspect fled with gunshot wounds.

The FCT Command calls on members of the public who may have come across anyone with suspicious injuries to report same to the Police for prompt investigations.

All suspects are currently in Police custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Exhibits recovered from the scene include: a 2004 Toyota Camry LE, one red boxer motorcycle, two locally made pistols with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, four AK47 rifles and magazines, eleven (11) rounds of live 7.62 ammunition and one locally made shotgun.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to belonging to a deadly armed network that specializes in snatching SUVs and luxury vehicles from unsuspecting victims, mostly at gunpoint during late-night roadside ambushes or through deception. Investigations revealed that they operated a WhatsApp group through which they planned and coordinated their attacks, often relying on insider information from domestic staff of targeted victims.

The suspects also admitted to the sale of a custom-colored Toyota Camry, popularly known as “Big-for-Nothing,” for N700,000, and a Lexus SUV for N1 million. They further confessed to the 2015 murder of an MTN staff in Kaduna State.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, commends the bravery and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation and reaffirms the Command’s commitment to ridding the FCT of all forms of violent crime.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or emergencies to the Command through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653. Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192.



