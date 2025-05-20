EFCC Hands Over 750 Houses Seized From Emefiele To FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over 753 duplexes linked to Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to the ministry of housing and urban development.

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the EFCC, handed over the forfeited estate to Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, on Tuesday.

The uncompleted estate is located in the Lokogoma district of the federal capital territory (FCT).

A statement by Dangiwa said President Bola Tinubu had directed that the recovered estate be completed and made available to the Nigerian public through a “transparent and accountable” process.

Dangiwa said the ministry will ensure that all pending structures are completed to make the estate functional and suitable for habitation.

“As a next step, we will conduct a comprehensive integrity and structural assessment of all buildings and associated infrastructure to ensure safety and suitability for habitation,” the statement reads.

“We will also complete all outstanding infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, and other essential amenities, to make the estate fully functional.

“Additionally, a standardized housing design framework will be developed to ensure architectural uniformity and provide guidance to prospective allottees.

“Finally, the housing units will be offered for sale through a transparent and competitive process, which will be widely advertised and managed via the Renewed Hope Portal.”