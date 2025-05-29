Normalcy Returns To Bridge Head Drug Market, Onitsha, After One-Month Closure By NAFDAC

Normalcy has returned to the Bridge Head Drug Market in Onitsha after a one-month closure by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).





Speaking during an inspection at the drug market in Onitsha, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, accompanied by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, stated that they were at the market to ensure that it had been reopened by NAFDAC.





He expressed satisfaction that 95 percent of the shops in the market have reopened for business, while the remaining 5 percent remain under lock due to the owner's failure to present themselves for screening or meet NAFDAC’s directives.





The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, assured the drug traders that the government is committed to their welfare.





He emphasized that the ongoing construction of the new drug market in Oba, with full facilities for proper drug storage will be completed as scheduled.





In an interview, the Deputy Director in charge of Investigation and Enforcement for the South-South and South-East regions of NAFDAC, Pharm. Omoyeni Babatunji, confirmed that 95 percent of shops in the market have reopened, while the remaining 5 percent remain closed.





In his remarks, the Chairman of the Onitsha Drug Market, Mr. Chukwuleta Ndubisi, thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his fatherly support throughout the process noting that it was the Governor’s appeal that led the agency to shorten the duration of the market closure and prayed for God’s abundant reward on him.



