I'll Return To Office Soon ...Sim Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says he will soon return to office and continue with his development agenda for the state.





He was suspended on 18th March, 2025 in a proclamation during a broadcast made by President Bola Tinubu, which was ratified by a voice vote by legislators at the National Assembly,





Today, Thursday, 29th May 2025, marked his second year anniversary, and to celebrate it, leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement convened a meeting in Port Harcourt.





Speaking to them, Sir Fubara said:"I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will come back to your offices; not just at the Executive arm, but also Legislative arm.





"And I also believe that the strong relationships we had before will return, and we will begin to work together again for the good and progress of the State. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.





"We are already in the peace process. I want you to thank Mr President for his timely intervention to salvage the situation, and stabilise the polity and the State. If not for Mr President, the story today would have been different.





"I don't know how he gets his information, but the truth is that he acted with wisdom at the right time. He is the one you should thank. And let me also thank him personally for his intervention, and the personalities across the country, who moved in and appealed to him to intervene.





"We have to come down from our high horses, and subject ourselves to the peace process. And that is what we are doing. What is important is for the State to move forward. It is not about you, the interest of the State is paramount.





"There is no reason why there will not be peace between me and my Oga(Wike). There will be peace. We are meeting. We will reconcile.





"One important thing in this life is respect. I want to earn the respect of the people, not force it on them...I'm with you completely," he said, and thanked Rivers people and all Nigerians who stood by him during the period of political turbulence, acknowledging their loyalty and prayers," he added.