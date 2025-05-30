Edo Guber Election: Ighodalo Rejects A’ Court Judgment, Heads For Supreme Court

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has rejected the Court of Appeal judgment which on Thursday upheld the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which validated the declaration of Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election by the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC).





Reacting to the judgment, Ighodalo in a statement he personally signed, declared that “we have received this decision with deep disappointment, but also with unwavering resolve to continue our pursuit of justice”. Ighodalo maintained that the judgment, like that of the Tribunal before it, “failed to address the grave concerns we raised regarding widespread acts of non-compliance with, and clear violations of the Electoral Act. These decisions appear, worryingly, to validate a dangerous pattern of electoral impunity that strikes at the very heart of our democracy and continues to erode public confidence in our electoral process.”





He insisted that the struggle was not about personal ambition but “about standing with the people of Edo State and defending their sacred right to freely choose their leaders through a credible, transparent and fair election.”





He added that “As democrats and patriots, we remain anchored in our belief in the rule of law. But we cannot, and will not, allow injustice to go unchallenged. I have therefore instructed my legal team to approach the Supreme Court of Nigeria to seek redress.”





Ighodalo affirmed that “We remain resolute. We remain committed. We remain undaunted. And we shall not rest until the voices of our people are heard and their stolen mandate restored.”





The full statement reads:





STATEMENT ON THE COURT OF APPEAL JUDGMENT IN THE EDO GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION PETITION





29th May, 2025





My good people of Edo State,





Today, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment on our petition challenging the declared outcome of the September 21st, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State. As with the judgment of the Tribunal, we have received this decision with deep disappointment, but also with unwavering resolve to continue our pursuit of justice.









While we acknowledge the Court’s pronouncement, we believe that this judgment, like that of the Tribunal before it, failed to address the grave concerns we raised regarding widespread acts of non-compliance with, and clear violations of the Electoral Act. These decisions appear, worryingly, to validate a dangerous pattern of electoral impunity that strikes at the very heart of our democracy and continues to erode public confidence in our electoral process.





Our struggle has never been about personal ambition. It has always been about standing with the people of Edo State and defending their sacred right to freely choose their leaders through a credible, transparent and fair election. That right was brazenly subverted on September 21st, 2024. The decisions of both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, though rendered in the name of the law, in effect ignore the will of the people and reward blatant electoral irregularities.









As democrats and patriots, we remain anchored in our belief in the rule of law. But we cannot, and will not, allow injustice to go unchallenged. I have therefore instructed my legal team to approach the Supreme Court of Nigeria to seek redress. We do so for every voter who queued patiently with hope in their hearts, for every young person who dreams of a better Edo State, and for every Nigerian who still believes that democracy must be well practiced to yield a great country.









The Supreme Court now bears a profound responsibility, not only to interpret the law and apply same to available facts, but to defend the democratic principles that give the law its meaning. We approach the apex court with full confidence in its integrity, its independence, and its role as the final guardian of justice in our republic. We believe their Lordships will consider not just the letter of the law, but the greater implications for democracy, justice, and public trust. The eyes of Edo people, and indeed all Nigerians, now look up to the Supreme Court with hope.





To all our supporters, I urge you once more to remain peaceful, vigilant and steadfast. This is not the end. It is simply the next chapter in our collective struggle for truth, justice, and a bright future for our dear Edo State.





We remain resolute. We remain committed. We remain undaunted. And we shall not rest until the voices of our people are heard and their stolen mandate restored.





Long live Edo State.





Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Asue Ighodalo



