The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has elected Sidi Ould Tah of Mauritania as its new president.

Tah was elected on Thursday at the bank’s annual meetings held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The new president will replace Akinwumi Adesina, a Nigerian economist, who led the AfDB for 10 years following his election in 2015

Adesina served for two terms of 5 years and is not eligible for reelection

The new President will assume office on 1st September 2025

More details later