Nigerian Nurse Found Dead In UK Apartment, Few Days After Traditional Wedding In Nigeria

Ibironke Khadeejat Quadri post

"TRAGIC LOSS: Nigerian Nurse Found Dead in Her Leeds Apartment After Days of Silence.

The nursing community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Nurse Miriam, who was found dead in her apartment in Leeds, United Kingdom.



Her last shift was on last week Sunday and her friend tried reaching out to her from Sunday but no response so she filed a missing report only for police to find her dead in her room🥲

Report has it that she has just come back from Nigeria after her introduction but her partner hasn't joined her yet.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

#RIPNurseMiriam

