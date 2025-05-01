The Other Side Of Dele Momodu ( Bob Dee ) Many Don't Know By CKN

THE BOB DEE , MANY DON'T EVEN KNOW BY CKN

Last time I was in London was about 13 years ago or so, I think. 

Myself  Segun Arinze , Gani Kayode Jr Balogun Deji Balogun were all in London same time. One of those days , my phone just rang , I didn't know who it was , the next thing i heard was ,is that CKN , I said Yes 

Don't bother how I got your number,  my name is Bob Dee . I learnt you're in London , i would have loved to host you but I am heading out of London this evening , send me your address,  I want to send something to you 

I text my address , near Stratford to him 

In about 2 hours time , someone knocked at my door , he told me he was from Dele Momodu 

He handed me an envelope to me and left 

When I opened it , I saw £300 mint cash inside it , that money was a life saver, I didn't know how Bob Dee  knew I was already broke and begging for cash in UK

I wan craze , that is Bob Dee for you ..

Most people don't know this man one on one 

There are so many positive I would have loved to say about this man but I'll keep them for another day

I no go open my eyes let any mumu touch Dele Momodu from a distance 

It's so funny when some efulefus that have nothing to show for their lives are calling him names 

He has paid his dues irrespective of his political leanings , he remains a hero to some of us , we will defend and stand by him till eternity 

Any attempt by anyone to diminish Bob Dee's status is a mission in futility 

No two ways about

Chris Kehinde Nwandu 

Executive Editor,  CKNNews

