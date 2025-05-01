The Other Side Of Dele Momodu ( Bob Dee ) Many Don't Know By CKN

THE BOB DEE , MANY DON'T EVEN KNOW BY CKN

Last time I was in London was about 13 years ago or so, I think.

Myself Segun Arinze , Gani Kayode Jr Balogun Deji Balogun were all in London same time. One of those days , my phone just rang , I didn't know who it was , the next thing i heard was ,is that CKN , I said Yes

Don't bother how I got your number, my name is Bob Dee . I learnt you're in London , i would have loved to host you but I am heading out of London this evening , send me your address, I want to send something to you

I text my address , near Stratford to him

In about 2 hours time , someone knocked at my door , he told me he was from Dele Momodu

He handed me an envelope to me and left

When I opened it , I saw £300 mint cash inside it , that money was a life saver, I didn't know how Bob Dee knew I was already broke and begging for cash in UK

I wan craze , that is Bob Dee for you ..

Most people don't know this man one on one

There are so many positive I would have loved to say about this man but I'll keep them for another day

I no go open my eyes let any mumu touch Dele Momodu from a distance

It's so funny when some efulefus that have nothing to show for their lives are calling him names

He has paid his dues irrespective of his political leanings , he remains a hero to some of us , we will defend and stand by him till eternity

Any attempt by anyone to diminish Bob Dee's status is a mission in futility

No two ways about

Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Executive Editor, CKNNews