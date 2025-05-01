Major General Alkali Laid To Rest In Kaduna

LATE MAJOR GENERAL MODIBBO ABUBAKAR ALKALI LAID TO REST WITH FULL MILITARY HONOUR IN KADUNA

The Nigerian Army bid farewell to Late Major General Modibbo Abubakar Alkali (retired) with a dignified military funeral at Angwan Rimi Cemetery, Kaduna State. General Alkali, who dedicated 35 years of meritorious service to the nation in various command, staff, instructional, and extra regimental appointments, passed away on 28 April 2025.





The funeral ceremony, attended by senior military officers, both serving and retired, family, and friends, was a testament to his remarkable career and contributions to the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.





The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede NAM, represented by Major General Babatunde Alaya, Director General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), paid tribute to General Alkali's exceptional leadership qualities, integrity, and dedication to duty.





"Late General Alkali embodied the values of discipline, humility, and service to others," General Alaya said. The ceremony included a full military parade, with three volleys of gunfire, presentation of the National Flag to his Next of Kin, and the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille, underscoring the respect and admiration for the fallen hero.





General Alkali's distinguished career was marked by numerous accolades, and his legacy will inspire future generations of military officers and leaders. The Nigerian Army takes pride in its traditions and customs, and the funeral ceremony was a befitting tribute to his memory. May his soul rest in peace, and may the Almighty grant his family the strength to bear the loss.





MUSA YAHAYA

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army