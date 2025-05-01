Outrage As Nigerian Kidnappers Threaten To Kill Ghanaian Lady





A video of Nigerian kidnappers beating a Ghanaian lady with a machete as they tie her hands and insert a piece of cloth in her mouth while she profusely bleeds and begs for her life has gone viral on social media

The worrying video that has since gone viral on social media shows a Ghanaian woman being tortured by a set of Nigerian Kidnappers.

As confirmed, the woman in the heartbreaking video is a 39-year-old hairdresser who comes from a small town called Asiakwa in the Eastern region of Ghana.





In the video, Ama Serwaa Konadu can be seen with her hands tied with a piece of cloth in her mouth while the kiidnappers beat her with a machete.

Despite profusely bleeding, the k.idnappers continued with the assault.

They threatened to kill her if the ransom is not paid

Nigerian security agencies have not made any statement on the incident



