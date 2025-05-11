NDLEA Arrests Iran-Bound Hijab Wearing Woman With Cocaine In Private Part

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have thwarted a desperate attempt at the Port Harcourt International Airport to smuggle cocaine into Iran by a woman, Ihensekhien Obehi who disguised with hijab and concealed the illicit drug in her private part, stomach and false bottom of handbag.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, she was intercepted at the security checks of the departure hall of the Port Harcourt airport on Sunday 3rd May 2025 while trying to board a Qatar Airline flight to Iran via Doha following credible intelligence.





Babafemi said during her search, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part, and two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag while she swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug.





He said she was placed under excretion observation and after four excretions that lasted days, she expelled the 67 wraps of the substance in her stomach.





She claimed she was to swallow 70 pellets of cocaine but after ingesting 67 pieces she could no longer swallow the remaining three and decided to insert them into her private part, adding that the total weight of the three consignments hidden in different parts of her body comes to 2.523 kilogrammes.





Babafemi said in like manner, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos last Friday intercepted a 22-year-old British national, Campell Slifer coming from Thailand through Doha on Qatar Airways flight with two suitcases loaded with 35 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 37.6 kilogrammes.





Campell, who claimed he had twice been convicted in the UK for drug trafficking and robbery, said he was recruited in London to travel to Thailand to pick the illicit consignment and bring same to Nigeria.





In Niger state, NDLEA officers acting on intelligence last Wednesday intercepted a fuel truck marked ABJ 693 XU and three other vehicles loaded with 246 bags of skunk, a strain of cannabis with a combined weight of 3, 047 kilogrammes along Suleja-Kaduna road.





Four suspects arrested with the exhibits include: Christopher Onyema, 47; Benedict Etineruba, 54; Chukwudi Ujue, 30; and Mohammed Danasabe.





Apart from the fuel truck, three other vehicles recovered from the suspects include: Honda Odyssey bus marked YAB 667 CZ; Gulf bus with registration number GWA 125 TQ and Honda Odyssey bus marked ABJ 230 CN.





At Oja Amukoko in Ijora area of Lagos, two suspects: Eze Chekube and Ike Chinyerem were last Thursday arrested by NDLEA operatives with a total of 109,914 pills of tramadol, swinol and nitrozepam seized from them, while 52.5 kilogrammes skunk was recovered from two suspects: Lukman Umar, 23, and Tukur Ammadu, 20, in a bus at Gwantu, Sanga local government area, Kaduna State last Tuesday, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu- Jebba expressway, Kwara State last Monday arrested Rufai Nasiru with 45,400 pills of tramadol 225mg.





In Bauchi state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Bauchi-Gombe road last Tuesday intercepted a Toyota Tundra jeep marked RBC 111 DW conveying 526 blocks of skunk weighing 505 kilogrammes with two suspects: Isaac Onogure, 37 and Ikechukwu Peter, 44, arrested.





Babafemi said a total of 31 kegs containing 775 litres of codeine syrup were recovered from two suspects: Hafizu Uman, 34, and Ismail Shehu, 48, when NDLEA operatives raided their hideout at Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano on Saturday, while 1.1 kilogrammes of Loud consignment concealed in pillow coming from Thailand was last Tuesday intercepted by NDLEA officers at a courier company in Lagos.