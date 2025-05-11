I’ll Campaign For Tinubu’s Re-election In 2027..Patience Jonathan

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has ruled out any return to Aso Rock Villa, declaring instead that she will campaign alongside the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ex-First Lady, known for her candid views, threw her weight behind the principle of rotational leadership, describing the “turn-by-turn” model as essential for national unity.

Jonathan disclosed this while acknowledging the President’s daughter and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, after receiving the Women Icon Leader of the Year award from Accolade Dynamics Limited in Abuja on Saturday night.





She said, “I was supposed to call her first, but I saved her for last: the daughter of our wonderful President, the President of Nigeria, the one and only we believe in — President Bola Tinubu. Iyaloja, thank you for standing with women because these are your women. Carry them along; they are with you.





“All the way, we are with you. No shaking. We will follow. Direct us, and we will follow. Because there is only one president at a time. We don’t have two presidents. I am outspoken — if I don’t like something, I will say it. But if I like something, I die for it.





“I believe in one president. I believe in turn-by-turn. When it’s your turn, I will support you. When it’s not your turn, step back—so that the country can move forward.”





Speaking further, she said she has a longstanding relationship with Remi Tinubu that predates their time in Aso Rock.





Jonathan also recalled how Remi Tinubu and the president supported her and her husband when they contested for the presidency in 2011.





She insisted that rather than return to Aso Rock, she would support the First Lady and her husband.





She said, “I didn’t just know her (Senator Oluremi Tinubu) just because she’s the First Lady, no. We worked together. We worked as a group.





“We are groups. We worked when I was a deputy governor’s wife. We worked when I was a governor’s wife. I know her. I talked with Oluremi. Even when my husband was the vice president, Oluremi stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. They supported us. So, for me, I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not.





“Because, you see, this is turn by turn. Today is my turn—I will go. Tomorrow, it will be another person’s turn—then we go. And when we go, will we still meet? Where will we meet? I don’t know.





“I stand by my friend. My friend is great. I told her I would campaign with her. I’m not denying her. I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go.





“I say it every day. Don’t you like how young I look? People say, “Mama, you are young, you are young!” it is because I have rest of mind, yes. I don’t want to go there—let my friend be there. Let me also “wahala” her the way she used to “wahala” me when I was there! Let me also tease her. And until she comes out, she will be young. But for now, she won’t be young. ”





She also threw her weight behind the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in governance, lamenting the repeated rejection of gender equality bills by the National Assembly.





“During Obasanjo’s time, we worked for it, and the Executive approved 35 per cent. My husband also maintained it. But when it comes to elective positions, the men dominate and shut us out. May God touch their hearts to understand that we are their mothers, sisters, and friends. We are not trying to take power from them—we are trying to support them.”





Jonathan described the honour as a recognition of collective efforts in the advancement of women’s health and economic well-being.





She said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this prestigious Women Icon Leader of the Year 2025 award. I accept this honour not just as a personal recognition, but as a testament to the tireless efforts of countless women and men who have worked alongside me to promote good health and economic development for women in Nigeria and beyond.”