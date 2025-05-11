Military Arrest New Terror Group Members In Kwara

These are some of the members of arrested 'Mahmuda' terror group operating in Ilesha Baruba, Kemaanji in Baruten and Kaiama local government areas of Kwara State respectively and around Kainji Lake Forest in Niger state.

Scores of terrorist who engaged the gallant Nigerian military were neutralized, many escaped with gunshots wounds🇳🇬 and multiple were arrested.

The success of the military operation Kwara were built on close collaboration with the affected communities members who assist the military with valuable information on the movement and activities of the terrorist, eliminating conspiratory silence as done in some sections of the country.