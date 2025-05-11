Military Arrest New Terror Group Members In Kwara

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

These are some of the members of arrested 'Mahmuda' terror group operating in Ilesha Baruba, Kemaanji in Baruten and Kaiama local government areas of Kwara State respectively and around Kainji Lake Forest in Niger state.

Scores of terrorist who engaged the gallant Nigerian military were neutralized, many escaped with gunshots wounds🇳🇬 and multiple were arrested. 

The success of the military operation Kwara were built on close collaboration with the affected communities members who assist the military with valuable information on the movement and activities of the terrorist, eliminating conspiratory silence as done in some sections of the country.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال